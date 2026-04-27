Belgium harmonises ticket rates across all federal museums

The Royal Museums of Fine Arts (Koninklijke Musea voor Schone Kunsten van Belgie KMSK - Musees royaux des Beaux-Arts de Belgique MRBAB) in Brussels on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Morgane Berger

Admission policies at federal museums in Belgium will be standardised starting from 1 May, aiming to provide greater clarity for visitors.

Currently, access conditions for federal museums vary widely between establishments, including differences in discounts and free entry.

For example, some individuals, such as those with disabilities, face reduced fees at certain museums but must pay the full price at others. This creates confusion for visitors and results in inequalities, according to Minister for Public Action and Modernisation Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés).

The new policy introduces unified rules for free admission and discounted rates across all federal institutions open to the public.

From 1 May, entry will be free for specific groups upon presenting relevant documentation. These groups include children under three years old, persons with disabilities and their companions, teachers, and journalists.

Discounted rates will apply to individuals under 25 years old (60% reduction), those over 65 (25% reduction), job seekers, and beneficiaries of BIM status (60% reduction). Additionally, federal museums will offer free access to all visitors on the first Wednesday of each month from 13:00, excluding the Planetarium.

The streamlined pricing structure will be implemented consistently across all federal establishments.

Furthermore, these institutions will gain greater autonomy in setting their base ticket prices. Previously, any change to admission fees required ministerial approval, but this will no longer be the case under the new system.

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