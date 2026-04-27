Construction sites start across Brussels as school holidays begin

Illustrative image. Avenue de Stalingrad near the city centre has long been a construction site due to the works on Metro line 3. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

Multiple construction sites will start across the Brussels-Capital Region on Monday, as the Easter holidays for Belgium's French-speaking education system begin.

Apart from the large-scale repairs at Midi station, works will be carried out on the roads, water pipes and other infrastructure across most municipalities, reported Bruzz.

In Ixelles, the lane in the Rue Gray at the intersection with Rue du Brochet will be worked on until 12 May, as the water utility company Vivaqua conducts sewerage work.

In the City of Brussels, traffic will be disrupted on Boulevard Poincaré towards Porte de Ninove until 24 July, with cars forced into a narrow lane, as energy network operator Sibelga works at the intersection with Rue d'Anderlecht.

On the Avenue de la Reine towards Laeken, cars will temporarily have to drive over the tram lanes until 5 May, while Vivaqua conducts sewerage work at the intersection with Chaussée d'Anvers.

On Chaussée de Haecht in Haren, one lane on Rue Harenheide will be closed until 8 May, as energy grid operator Elia works on the power lines.

In Laeken, one lane will be closed outside peak hours on Chaussée Romaine between Avenue de Madrid and Chaussée de Meise while Sibelga is maintaining gas and electricity lines until 11 May.

In Schaerbeek, part of Chaussée de Haecht will be narrowed on Monday and Tuesday while Digi works at the intersection with Rue Vandeweyer. Works on the telecom lines will also last for a few days on Rue du Noyer on Monday.

Narrow lanes are also set up in Saint-Gillis, on Avenue Jamar's intersection with Place Bara, while Proximus carries out maintenance work on the telecom lines until 11 May.

In Uccle, traffic at the intersection of Avenue Winston Churchill with Chaussée de Waterloo will be completely shut down until 8 May, as the Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB will carry out works on the tram tracks, with several diversions provided.

To limit the inconvenience on tram line 7, STIB provides a temporary change on Avenue Legrand; however, the street will be a dead end on both sides of the switch until 8 May. Tram line 7 will be interrupted between the La Bascule and Rue Vanderkindere stops. A replacement bus will be deployed between Avenue Legrand and Rue Vanderkindere for the time being.

Bus 38 will then be diverted locally between Van Eyck and Montjoie/Gossart stops to avoid the yard zone.

Brussels Mobility also conducts works on Avenue Winston Churchill, between the roundabout and Rue Dodonée, with narrowed lanes planned in the direction of Rue Vanderkindere until 10 May.

In Anderlecht, traffic will have to cross the narrowed lanes at the intersection with Avenue Clemenceau in the coming weeks, as Vivaqua checks the water pipes.

In Jette, traffic is reduced to narrowed lanes on Avenue Charles Woest towards Laeken and Belgica due to Digi working on telecom lines until 8 May. Lanes will also be narrowed towards the Basilica on Avenue Broustin until 13 May while Sibelga is conducting work.

In Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, narrowed lanes are provided on Avenue Josse Goffin between Rue Egide Winteroy and Rue en Plein Air until 8 May. Digi will be working on telecom lines.

Traffic will face narrowed lanes in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert towards Boulevard de la Woluwe on Avenue Marcel Thiry at Rue d'Aragon due to Proximus working on telecom lines until 4 May.

In Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, a lane will be closed on Chaussée de Louvain at Avenue du Gibet while Sibelga works on gas and electricity pipes until 1 May. Another lane will be closed on Avenue Jacques Brel until 4 May, as Digi is working on telecommunications lines there.

In Forest, traffic is prohibited between 6:00 and 18:00 on Avenue du Domaine between Avenue Victor Rousseau and Rue de Roosendael due to the municipality re-asphalting until 8 May.

Bus 48 will be diverted, and the Gatti de Gamond and Domaine stops are not served—with passengers directed to the Forestoise stop on Avenue du Globe—due to municipal re-asphalting until 8 May.