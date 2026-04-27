Up to ten centimetres long: new wasp species discovered in Belgium

Illustrative image. Credit: Emiel Thomaes / Natuurpunt

Two new species of wasps, the yellow-striped dagger wasp and the black giant wood wasp, have been discovered in Belgium, according to a statement released on Monday by the nature organisation Natuurpunt.

These wasps are remarkably large, with lengths ranging from five to ten centimetres. Despite their size and intimidating appearance, Natuurpunt has assured the public that they pose no real threat.

Both species are native to Europe and likely arrived in Belgium due to shifting temperatures. This phenomenon highlights the impact of climate change and the search for suitable habitats. Interestingly, the discovery was made not by scientists but by citizens using the online platform Waarnemingen.be.

The yellow-striped dagger wasp is black and yellow, solitary, and harmless. Its reproduction method is unique: females paralyse larvae of leaf beetles in the soil and then lay an egg on them. The wasp larva grows as an external parasite on the beetle larva.

The black giant wood wasp, on the other hand, thrives in dead wood from deciduous trees. Climate change and increasing drought conditions in Belgium have created favourable conditions for dying trees.

First spotted in West Flanders in 2023, sightings have since become regular. Conservationists see this as a call to ensure flower-rich open spaces and sufficient dead wood in natural areas.

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