Ixelles moves to regulate Airbnb rentals

Airbnb. Credit: Unsplash

Ixelles's city council will issue around 20 formal notices this week to major concierge companies to regulate illegal short-term tourist rentals in the muncipality.

The notices demand an immediate halt to the illegal use of properties for tourist accommodation, and the removal of related online advertisements.

About 1,400 properties in Ixelles are reportedly rented year-round via platforms like Airbnb.

Some 90% of Airbnb-type listings believed to be illegal

Across Brussels, nine out of ten such listings are believed to operate outside the legal framework.

According to Mayor Romain De Reusme (Parti Socialiste), these illegal rentals reduce housing availability for local families and, in some cases, have become speculative tools.

Urban Planning Councillor Julie de Groote (Les Engagés) highlighted Ixelles’ attractiveness but emphasised that it must not compromise housing accessibility or residents’ quality of life.

The municipality clarified that occasional short-term rentals are not targeted. Rather, the focus is on intensive operations that should remain residential.

Occasional short-term rentals not targeted

The approach involves identifying violations, issuing formal notices, monitoring compliance, and imposing sanctions for non-compliance.

The regulatory plan incorporates urban controls, legal action, taxation of vacant properties, and cooperation with regional authorities. It relies on the collaboration of the urban planning, housing, legal affairs, and taxation departments, alongside police support.

In Brussels, renting entire homes for tourist purposes requires permission from urban planning and registration with regional authorities.

Ixelles has called for clearer, stronger regional legislation.