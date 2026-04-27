Spatial planning reform strengthens the role of Belgium's German-speaking communities

German-speaking Community Minister-President Oliver Paasch (left) and Prime Minister Bart De Wever sign the golden book after a visit to the German-speaking Community, in Eupen, on Wednesday 2 July 2025. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Oliver Paasch, Minister-President of the German-speaking Community, presented an update on Monday in a plenary session regarding the progress of territorial planning reform, a responsibility held by Belgium's smallest federal entity since 2020.

More than six years have passed since this competence was transferred to the German-speaking community. Paasch explained that the pace is deliberate to ensure a well-rounded reform developed through extensive consultation, aiming to provide clarity, trust, and broad support.

The reform seeks to strengthen the role of municipalities. Paasch said, stressing that municipalities need greater autonomy to shape their territorial development according to their priorities.

This includes deciding on planning tools, setting their own pace, choosing their partners, and determining the extent to which they rely on external support.

“A municipality that is forced only to manage procedures cannot shape its future," he said. "Without time or resources for long-term planning, a municipality risks missing economic, social, and ecological opportunities.”

Paasch also announced plans to bolster the role of the SPI - the development agency - enabling it to provide municipalities with more targeted and active support for planning projects.

“We will sign a cooperation agreement with the SPI to deepen technical assistance and complement it with operational support,” he added, noting that the government intends to introduce a comprehensive reform in the months ahead.