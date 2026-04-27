Fire alert in all Walloon provinces until Friday

Walloon landscape © beauxvillages.be

The Walloon Department of Nature and Forests has issued a high fire risk warning across Wallonia's provinces from Tuesday, 28 April, to Friday, 1 May.

The risk will decrease to moderate on Saturday, 2 May, and Sunday, 3 May, before becoming low from Monday, 4 May, due to expected rainfall.

Since Thursday, 23 April, a red flag has been raised in Hautes Fagnes because of moderate, and at times locally-high, fire risk conditions.

Forest areas are assessed to have a generally low risk of fire during this period.

The Royal Meteorological Institute forecasts dry weather for the week, with rainfall expected over the weekend.

Officials from the Nature and Forests Department have intensified surveillance in response to the heightened fire risk.

The Walloon public service has reiterated the prohibition on lighting fires in forests and warns against discarding cigarette ends.

Drivers are urged not to park vehicles in tall grass, as exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation.

Garden waste should not be burned within 25 metres of any forest, and appropriate extinguishing tools must be readily available.

Extra caution is advised when using equipment that emits sparks or heat, such as angle grinders or heat guns.

Barbecues must be set up away from flammable vegetation with fire extinguishing methods close at hand.