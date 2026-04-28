Belgium in Brief: They see me rollin', they hatin'

Credit: Belga

Hallo, salut!

It's Maïthé Chini at the keyboard again, providing an overview of the latest English-language news happening in the Belgian capital.

First up is a continuation of yesterday's interview with Boris Dilliès (MR), Brussels' new minister-president. Having previously discussed the city's international community, security and cleanliness, we now focus on another hot-button issue: mobility.

According to Dilliès – who has the reputation of having a car-first approach – a shift is needed: more people are swapping their cars for bicycles, and Brussels' mobility policy should reflect that, he believes.

Distancing himself from the fighting words frequently used by MR's party leader Georges-Louis Bouchez (MR), Dilliès is taking a much more conciliatory approach by saying that cyclists in Brussels deserve their rightful place.

He claims he is even grateful to those choosing to get around the city by bike. "As a motorist myself, when someone swaps their car for a bike – and this happens regularly lately – I say thank you to them. Because they are making more space for me, as someone who needs to use my vehicle," he says.

I'll admit that I am not entirely sure if this is the right mindset, but if it results in better infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, I'll take it. But will this be the case? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Also on our website today is another story about Brussels Airlines' "no show" policy. More people who claim they fell victim to the scheme contacted our reporter Rita Alves, who investigated their claims and explained the situation here.

Do you, like Nanna Bille Cornelsen, also feel like you are "fighting Goliath" after having been wrongly labelled a "no-show" on a flight? Get in touch.

Rita has also looked into Belgium's different school calendars, resulting in non-aligned Easter holidays in the Dutch-speaking and French-speaking parts of the country.

She approached the different ministers to ask if they are in talks to create an easier system. Find out what they told her here.

Lastly, we have an article by Kristina Chetcuti, who has become TBT's very own agony aunt. Today, she delves into people's worries about hormone disruptors in everyday products. You can read her advice here.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Au revoir!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Cyclists in Brussels deserve their rightful place, according to the new Minister-President: "We must encourage them, we must protect them, we must thank them." Read more.

Following a Brussels Times report, one passenger told us she spent €225 on a train ticket after her flights were cancelled when she was incorrectly labelled a "no-show". Read more.

Health and lifestyle coach Kristina Chetcuti says it’s high time we sat up and took notice, because the list of potential health effects is sobering. Read more.

The separate Flemish and French-speaking school calendars have been criticised for their impact on families with children in the different school systems. Read more.

Volvo Car Gent employs 6,500 people and is the last remaining car plant in Belgium. Read more.

Hundreds of thousands of parcels and millions of letters have fallen behind since late March, as Bpost staff were on strike. Read more.

On Tuesday morning, a high risk of wildfires has been declared in both Flanders and Wallonia due to prolonged dry weather with no rainfall. Read more.