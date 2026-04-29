Belgium through the eyes of an American expat

Credit: Emran Yousof/Unsplash

In 2015, US citizen Angela Dansby moved to Belgium planning to stay for just a year. But she quickly fell in love with the home of surrealism and decided to make it her home.

Now, Angela, who is regular contributor to The Brussels Times Magazine, has decided to share her love for Belgium with a new book.

Best of Belgium: The Complete Travel Guide Through Expat Eyes aims to “open the eyes of residents and visitors alike” with its “rare coverage of all Belgian regions and provinces”.

According to Angela, the book will be of particular interest to people “looking to experience Belgium beyond the obvious, with a deeper understanding of its diverse identities, heritage and lifestyle”.

She walked over 1,000 kilometres to capture every destination in the guide. It gives a useful overview of the most interesting places to see and the most fun activities to do in Belgium.

The book covers 32 cities and their surroundings and 60 other specific attractions. It offers a structured overview of all the highlights, over some 200 pages.

The book launch will take place at Waterstones Brussels on Wednesday, 29 April, from 19:00 to 20:30.

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