Raft of projects for the German-speaking Community unveiled

L. to r. German-Speaking Community's Minister President, Oliver Paasch, Education Minister Jerome Franssen, Tourism Minister Gregor Freches and Health Minister Lydia Klinkenberg. ©.BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

The Government of the German-speaking Community unveiled its revised 'Ostbelgien 2030' programme, comprising a package of 34 measures, on Tuesday in Eupen,

Speaking at a press conference held at his headquarters, Minister-President Oliver Paasch emphasised his Government’s “great ambitions” despite ongoing international crises.

The programme includes measures addressing school modernisation, educational reforms, the preservation of hospital facilities and investments in elderly care policies. It also covers other areas, such as the shortage of skilled labour and spatial planning.

Paasch stressed the importance of managing budgetary constraints, stating: “Saving is necessary, but it doesn’t mean stagnation; on the contrary, it is the foundation of progress."

Members of the government team then outlined specific projects according to their areas of responsibility.

Jérôme Franssen (Education) presented a comprehensive school renovation plan and initiatives for better integration into the labour market.

Gregor Freches (Tourism and civic participation), introduced projects to modernise libraries, transforming them into contemporary meeting spaces.

Finally, Lydia Klinkenberg detailed major initiatives in the social and health sectors, including efforts to ensure the continued operation of local hospitals and improve the quality of life in nursing homes and care facilities.