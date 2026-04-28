Prison unions announce nationwide strike for 11 May

Prison workers unions have protested repeatedly over the past few years. Above a 2024 protest action at the Finance Tower in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO PAULINE MICHEL

Belgian prison unions have announced a nationwide strike for 11 May to protest against overpopulation, high workloads, and rising aggression.

The decision follows inconclusive discussions with prison management and Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The unions argue that urgent action is needed to address structural problems like overcrowding, which forces prisoners to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

Socialist union representative Robby De Kaey explained that talks had revealed no immediate solutions to reduce overcrowding or address sleeping conditions. He warned that overcrowding increased both workload and incidents of aggression.

With the Summer holidays approaching, unions fear staff shortages will worsen the pressure on prisons.

“This needs attention,” De Kaey said, adding that while authorities are willing to consider the issue, there is currently no clear solution.

The unions are calling for reduced prisoner intakes to manage the crisis. “We must scale back until we can guarantee decent treatment for detainees once again,” they stated.