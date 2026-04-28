Murder accused faked symptoms and is guilty, experts say

Credit: Belga

Makaveli Lindén, a 27-year-old man on trial for a violent robbery and murder in Mechelen, was mentally sound at the time of the crimes and still is, according to a panel of specialists.

The specialists concluded that Lindén does not suffer from schizophrenia and pointed to strong evidence suggesting that his symptoms were feigned. However, they diagnosed him with antisocial and narcissistic personality disorders, featuring psychopathic traits.

Their conclusions contrast sharply with the findings of Norwegian experts who, in 2020, had declared Lindén mentally unfit to stand trial for similar offences committed in Oslo less than a week before the Mechelen incidents.

To compare the differing opinions, one of the Norwegian experts observed the Belgian panel’s testimony via videolink.

Norwegian forensic psychiatrist Agneta Nilsson defended her earlier assessment.

“I can only say that he was severely ill when I examined him, suffering from schizophrenia at the time," she said. I stand by my conclusion from then.

"However, I cannot comment on his mental state over the past five years. Perhaps he’s undergone treatment and responded well to medication.”

Belgian expert Prof. Dr. Kris Goethals dismissed Nilsson’s findings as unscientific.

“The Norwegian colleague’s work is based on shaky ground," Goethals said. "Initially, he was deemed non-psychotic, then inexplicably found to be psychotic within a year.

"That is peculiar. In my view, that report belongs in the bin.”