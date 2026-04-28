Belgian productions awarded at Cannes International Television Festival

The Jury @ Canneseries. © Canneseries.com

Two Belgian programmes were awarded at the Cannes International Television Festival on Tuesday.

'Boho, a miniseries on Streamz about three women with migration roots in Borgerhout, won the prize for Best Miniseries.

The documentary 'De deal met Iran,' available on VRT MAX, received the award for Best Documentary Series.

The British comedy 'Alice en Steve' was named Best Series, and also received the Special Acting Prize for its entire cast, along with the Youth Jury Award.

The jury was chaired by Spanish film director Isabel Coixet and included French actors Simon Astier and Vincent Elbaz.

Following the television festival, the more renowned Cannes Film Festival will begin in two weeks.