FIFA World Cup: Players guilty of hand-to-mouth discrimination to be redcarded.

SL Benfica's Argentine forward #25 Gianluca Prestianni hides his mouth while arguing with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior who complained about alleged racists insults during the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-off first leg football match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Players who cover their mouths to hide discriminatory behaviour can be shown a red card during the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from 11 June to 19 July.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the decision following a FIFA meeting in Vancouver.

The measure was introduced after a racist incident during a UEFA Champions League match in February between Benfica and Real Madrid. Images showed Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni covering his mouth while speaking to Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

Prestianni and Benfica denied any wrongdoing, but UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary committee found the Argentine player guilty of discrimination, suspending him for six matches, three of which were deferred.

A second regulation now stipulates that players who leave the pitch to protest against a referee’s decision will also receive a red card. This includes coaches or other staff members who incite such actions.

The rule follows an incident during the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this year, when Senegal’s head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, led his team off the field to protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco in stoppage time.