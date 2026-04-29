VUB must save €14 million on staff

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) must save a total of €14 million on personnel and operational costs.

Following negotiations with Flemish Minister of Education Zuhal Demir (N-VA), it was decided that the university may spread these savings over approximately five years.

The Flemish Government and Demir have decided to make cuts to higher education.

As Brussels funds are being scrapped, VUB—a major beneficiary—is being hit hard. According to the university, other measures introduced are also hitting the university disproportionately hard.

The VUB was required to save a total of over €24.4 million as a result of the Flemish measures for higher education. This includes €14 million linked to savings on staffing levels and operations.

Originally, the Flemish Government expected the VUB to have completed these savings by 2026. However, following negotiations between the VUB and Demir, both parties agreed to spread the savings on personnel costs over approximately five years.

"As a result, the impact on staff will be much less abrupt," VUB spokesperson Tineke Sonck said on Wednesday. "There is now room for a gradual reduction in staff."

To complete personnel savings and "limit the human impact as much as possible," the university intends to focus primarily on no longer replacing staff members who leave through natural attrition or employees with temporary contracts.

Regarding recruitment, the university will implement a stricter hiring policy, according to the VUB. This may involve a total hiring freeze, with the exception of recruitment for core positions at the university.

Furthermore, the university aims to encourage voluntary departures by providing a regulatory framework that allows people to leave the institution favourably.

The VUB will also capitalise on efficiency gains by, for example, merging services and reforming activities. In doing so, the university will continue to focus on consultation and reorientation with and of the staff.