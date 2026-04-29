Belgium in Brief: Ain’t nothing going on but the rent

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, back in the newsletter saddle.

Our lead story looks at the increasingly challenging conditions facing renters in Brussels.

A ruling by the Council of State has confirmed that property owners now have the right to verify if their prospective tenants have an income that amounts to at least three times the rent being requested.

As Political Editor Maïthé Chini explains, this used to be a fairly standard way for landlords to informally assess someone’s suitability for a tenancy. However, the context has changed dramatically in recent years – leading some to question the fairness of allowing such a stringent threshold to be officially sanctioned.

We all know the cost of living has skyrocketed since Covid-19. Rents are much higher than they used to be, while salaries have stagnated, making it far more difficult for prospective tenants to meet these requirements.

The ruling reinforces the feeling many of us have that renting is becoming increasingly cutthroat in the Belgian capital.

During the rental application process, landlords can usually take their pick from several strong candidates. Oh, you’ve got a cat, you say? No flat for you, lady. You’ve got three kids under 10? Hmm. We’ve decided to go for a different applicant.

While it’s nowhere near as bad for renters here as it is in Paris or London (I haven’t yet been gazumped on price by a competitor like I was in the UK), it is most definitely a seller’s market.

Elsewhere, News Editor Ugo Realfonzo looks at how Belgium's fragmented system of government is weakening the country’s response to tackling organised crime. As Ugo points out, Belgium remains a major hub for organised crime in Europe, with the Port of Antwerp used as a key cocaine smuggling point.

In his piece, he examines a report by think-tank RUSI arguing that Belgium must allocate more resources to anti-money laundering to clamp down on the scourge of organised crime. Read the full story here.

I’ll leave you with a springtime gift from The Brussels Times newsroom: a very handy guide to the city’s best terraces to enjoy a tipple in the sun.

As ever, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Cheers to that!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Property owners in Belgium now have the right to verify if their prospective tenants have an income that amounts to at least three times the rent. Read more.

"As a criminal, if you can avoid the bank in Belgium, you walk free without any problem of detection." Read more.

As Ixelles is "a central and attractive municipality, bustling with life", it is "no coincidence" that the supply of Airbnb listings is growing rapidly. Read more.

The Brussels Times put together a list of suggestions of some terraces where you can make the most of the sunshine in the capital. Read more.

US citizen Angela Dansby walked over 1,000 kilometres to capture every destination in a new guidebook to Belgium. Read more.

The unions continue to block the distribution centres at Brussels North and Schaerbeek. Read more.

Following two years of decline, the champagne market in Belgium is recovering. Read more.