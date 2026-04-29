Three soldiers of First World War identified in Belgium

Illustration picture showing the commemoration at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery for the centenary of Passchendaele, the third battle of Ypres. Credit: Belga / Stephanie Demasure

Three soldiers—two Britons and one Australian—have been identified in Belgium more than 100 years after the end of the First World War.

The first British soldier, William Voice, served in the 8th Battalion Queen’s Royal West Surrey Regiment. He died on 1 July 1917 near Zillebeke.

The second, Waller Sandell, served in the 10th Battalion Queen’s Own Royal West Kent Regiment. He was killed near Comines. Both soldiers were buried on Tuesday.

An Australian soldier, Lieutenant William McKenzie, was also identified. He died on 12 October 1917 during the Third Battle of Ypres.

Lieutenant McKenzie had been buried in Passchendaele as an unknown soldier until his identification this year.

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