Joint action by Belgian and French customs in Fleurus

Customs officials. © Belga/ Laurie Dieffembacq

Belgian and French customs officers conducted a joint operation on Wednesday afternoon at the Amoudries rest area in Heppignies, Fleurus, along the E42 motorway.

Around 40 customs officers from both countries, accompanied by sniffer dogs, took part in the operation.

The focus was on detecting drugs and combating excise product trafficking, according to Julien De Meeus, director of the Mons Regional Customs and Excise Centre.

Several dozen vehicles, including buses, were inspected during the operation.

Belgium’s geographical position, between Luxembourg and France, makes it a key transit route for certain cross-border trafficking activities.

The joint operations aim to strengthen collaboration between Belgian and French customs, facilitate mutual learning and enable prosecutions. Citizens of the two countries can thus be more effectively pursued by the customs services of their respective nations.

“These actions are fairly common and offer significant advantages for the customs services of both countries,” said Julien De Meeus.