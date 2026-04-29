Spar recalls its Reblochon cheese due to E. coli risk

The supermarket chain Spar has issued a recall of its PT Percee Reblochon de Savoie cheese due to potential contamination with shiga-toxin-producing Escherichia coli, STEC.

The recall, conducted in agreement with the Federal Agency for Food Chain Safety (Afsca), involves products with a best-before date of 30 April 2026, sold between 18 and 26 April 2026.

The cheese is packaged in plastic film and available in variable weights.

As a precaution, customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

STEC infections can cause gastrointestinal issues, which may sometimes be severe.