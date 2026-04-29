Wednesday 29 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Spar recalls its Reblochon cheese due to E. coli risk

Wednesday 29 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Spar recalls its Reblochon cheese due to E. coli risk

The supermarket chain Spar has issued a recall of its PT Percee Reblochon de Savoie cheese due to potential contamination with shiga-toxin-producing Escherichia coli, STEC.

The recall, conducted in agreement with the Federal Agency for Food Chain Safety (Afsca), involves products with a best-before date of 30 April 2026, sold between 18 and 26 April 2026.

The cheese is packaged in plastic film and available in variable weights.

As a precaution, customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

STEC infections can cause gastrointestinal issues, which may sometimes be severe.

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