Hundreds of jobs on the line at Nike in Laakdal

Nike may cut an additional 325 jobs at its Laakdal site in Antwerp Province, union sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Nike had already proposed eliminating 411 positions at the same site.

The company is facing tough times, with its stock recently hitting its lowest level in over a decade. Investors are concerned about its bleak outlook, including expected revenue declines for the remaining fiscal year.

Unions say Nike has presented a range of proposals to soften the impact. If accepted, these measures might prevent the additional job cuts, according to SETCa union representative Marieke Van Gils.

Details of the proposals have not been disclosed, with unions stating that it is the company’s responsibility to outline them. However, they believe the measures likely entail increased staff flexibility, i.e. laying off employees when work slows and hiring temporary workers when demand rises.

Union representatives point out that flexibility has already been heavily implemented in recent years and are critical of the company’s current direction. “The management’s latest proposals go even further, and this is not an easy message to receive,” Van Gils added.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 5 May, in Laakdal.