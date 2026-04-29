Belgium's monthly inflation rate tops 4%

Inflation went up in April © Belga

Inflation in Belgium rose sharply from 1.65% in March to 4.01% in April, according to new figures released by Statistics Belgium, Statbel.

The increase is driven largely by higher energy prices, with energy inflation reaching 10.58% in April, according to the national statistical office. Compared to April last year, electricity costs have risen by 3.3%, natural gas by 11.4%, and motor fuels by 27.4%.

In just one month, electricity became 5.4% more expensive, natural gas prices jumped 22.9%, and motor fuels climbed by 12.3%.

Rent prices also increased, up by 3.45%, while inflation for services reached 5.28%. Food prices rose by 1.86% compared to the previous year.

Significant price hikes were reported for airfares, which increased by 41.5% compared to April last year.

Other items becoming more expensive include LPG and diesel (40.7%), external memory storage devices (26.4%), petrol (20.3%), hotel rooms (18.7%), pharmaceuticals and vaccines (16.9%), and propane (15.7%).

In contrast, some items have become cheaper.

Prices for medical diagnostic products, such as blood pressure monitors and thermometers, dropped by 12.9%. Power banks are 11.2% cheaper, while smartphones saw an 11.1% price decrease.

Computers, laptops, and tablets fell by 9.8%, fresh berries by 9.1%, plant-based milk by 8%, and both smartwatches and writing supplies by 6.5%.

Statbel’s inflation report was delayed by several hours due to disagreements within the index committee. Belgium’s Economic Affairs Minister, David Clarinval, ultimately intervened to resolve the issue.