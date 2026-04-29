Two injured in metro train fire at Belgica station

Belgica station. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening aboard a metro train at Belgica station in Brussels, prompting an evacuation and sending two passengers to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Emergency services evacuated the train and station, and conducted a search in the metro tunnel to ensure that no passengers were trapped. No one was found inside the tunnel.

The smoke inside the train has since dissipated. “The train will soon be removed from the station by a Stib driver using one of our compressed air devices,” said Fire Brigade Spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The exact cause of the fire remained unknown.

Metro traffic was disrupted on Lines 2 and 6 between Roi Baudouin and Delacroix stations, as well as between Elisabeth and Yser stations, according to the STIB.

Tram services were also affected: Tram 9 bypassed Simonis, Tram 19 was halted between Broustin and Simonis, and Tram 51 was interrupted between Cimetière de Jette and Belgica.