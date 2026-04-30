Brussels administration faces layoffs, despite Dilliès' promises

Newly appointed Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region, Boris Dilliès. Credit: Belga

The first dismissals within the Brussels regional administration are looming despite the promises of the Dilliès government, according to the CGSP and the CSC unions.

Three permanent staff and six contract staff have been dismissed, as previously the Brussels Region Housing Company (SLRB) management announced informally.

More so, temporary layoffs have been implemented for six contract workers without any guarantee of job security.

"This measure is neither justified nor acceptable, and it is illegal until the SLRB provides concrete and substantiated information," the two unions wrote in a statement.

According to the CGSP (General Confederation of Public Service) and CSC (Confederation of Christian Trade Unions), considerable uncertainty also prevails at Hub.brussels.

The consequences for staff at the foreign branches that will be closed remain unclear at this time.

At Actiris, the government has also decided to transfer all cross-functional services (HR, IT, and logistics) to the new Regional Support Service by January 1, 2027, without informing or consulting Actiris.

According to the agreement of the Brussels Regional Policy Declaration (DPR) 2026-2029 of the new Brussels Government, a structural reform of the administration is planned, including a moratorium on employment, without outright layoffs.

For the two unions, the aforementioned changes "confirm that these reforms are guided neither by efficiency nor simplification, but by blind cost-cutting measures lacking vision, where responsibility is shifted onto the administrations."

When questioned on Thursday, the office of the Secretary of State for Housing, Karine Lalieux (PS), clarified that she had been informed of the SLRB's intention to make adjustments to its staff in the context of reduced activity and that she "understands the need for these adjustments."

The SLRB unions have also been informed in the meantime, but communication to staff has yet to take place," they added.

The same source clarifies that the layoffs, at least the six contract workers of which the Secretary of State is aware, are linked to an individual performance evaluation process unrelated to the decrease in activity.

Therefore, these are "not layoffs for economic reasons but are related to an internal process specific to the SLRB."

According to Karine Lalieux's office, the Secretary of State has been informed of the options being considered by the SLRB to address the decrease in activity.

Temporary layoffs are being considered to avoid the eventual loss of workers who are performing their duties to a high standard.