Belgium in Brief: Bills, bills, bills

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag iedereen, bonjour à toutes et tous!

Maïthé Chini here, back at it again on this nice and sunny Thursday in Brussels.

Our lead story today focuses on hospitals, and more importantly, on the bills they present their patients with after treatment.

I am incredibly grateful that Belgium's healthcare system is nothing like the American one, and does not leave people in debt for the rest of their lives after a hospital visit.

While Belgium's system is nowhere near that, hospital treatment here is still resulting in unexpectedly hefty bills for some patients, especially in Brussels.

Our regular contributor Dominique Soenens looked into what makes several hospitals in the Belgian capital twice as expensive as those in the rest of the country.

From unnecessary surcharges to additional fees, surprise overnight stays and room supplements, the amounts can add up rather quickly.

For a knee replacement, for example, the differences between hospitals are staggering. In a single room, the price ranged from €2,869 at Jan Yperman in Ypres to €6,974 at the Chirec hospitals in Brussels – more than double. In a shared room, meanwhile, the average price for the procedure was 'only' €900.

Where do these huge differences come from? Dominique tells you all about it here.

Elsewhere on our website is a story about the "huge" Fourth of July celebrations coming to Brussels this year.

With the United States celebrating its 250th anniversary, TBT's Managing Editor Katie Westwood asks US Ambassador Bill White whether throwing a lavish party to celebrate the stars and stripes at a time of deep political tension between the US and Europe is a good idea.

His country is, shall we say, not exactly doing itself any favours at the moment. According to White, though, the "extraordinary" event will be remembered "for generations to come". I guess we'll see.

Focusing on this weekend instead, Aoife White has compiled her weekly list of things to do in Brussels with your family this weekend. Starting one day early, thanks to the May Day holiday on Friday, take a look here and find out how to maximise your time in the sun.

If you are more interested in spending your weekend in a dark room, however, the Brussels Porn Film Festival is coming to the Belgian capital again. Kicking off today, the event offers an international programme focusing on alternative forms of sexually explicit cinema. Find out what's in store here.

And as always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Peace out!

Maïthé Chini

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

A knee replacement can cost up to €7,000 in Brussels hospitals, compared to less than €3,000 elsewhere. Read more.

The event is part of a highly coordinated approach by US President Donald Trump and his allies to create “the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen”. Read more.

From visiting châteaux to a day out on a miniature steam train, there are plenty of great activities to do with your family this May Day weekend. Read more.

The refurbishment was carried out after the death of a cyclist, who was hit by a truck on 11 July, 2024. Read more.

Fabrice Cumps (PS) is sounding the alarm over the social emergency in Anderlecht, calling for action in an open letter published on Thursday. Read more.

Princess Claire and Prince Laurent lost more than €17,000 to phishing and money laundering. Read more.

The programme focuses on alternative forms of sexually explicit cinema – combining performance, film, exhibitions, panel discussions and evening events. Read more.