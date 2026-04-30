EU crackdown on trade barriers as new guidance targets “terrible ten” rules

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The European Commission has published new guidance for EU countries on notifying draft national rules that could affect the EU Single Market.

The guidance covers obligations under the Single Market Transparency Directive, which requires member states to notify draft measures for products and IT services before they are adopted.

The aim is to reduce the risk of new national rules creating barriers to trade inside the EU, including problems the Commission has previously grouped under its “Terrible Ten” list of Single Market barriers.

The document tells national authorities how to apply the EU principle of proportionality when drawing up measures — meaning rules should be limited to what is necessary to protect public interests, while keeping burdens on businesses as low as possible, the Commission said.

Linked to wider effort on EU rules

The Commission said the guidance also supports its “Communication on a simpler, clearer and better enforced EU rulebook”, which it published earlier this week.

The guidance has been published and is available online, the Commission stated.