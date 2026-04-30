Coast prepares for big crowds during sunny May Day weekend

Tourists walking on the seafront promenade at the Belgian coast in Blankenberge. Credit: Belga

Belgium's coastal towns are preparing for a busy extended May Day weekend, with hotel occupancy along the coast averaging 80% and peaking at 85%, according to Westtoer.

The anticipated good weather is drawing not only overnight visitors but also many day-trippers to the seaside.

Hotel bookings are already high and could rise further with last-minute reservations.

Visitors urged to use trains, trams

Several municipalities are implementing crowd management plans to avoid parking and traffic congestion. For example, Ostend has activated its summer traffic plan, which includes a police monitoring system via a special control room.

Additional police teams will be on duty across the town throughout the weekend.

Ostend authorities are urging visitors to use trains or the coastal tram to prevent traffic jams. Drivers are advised to follow signage, LED boards, and police instructions to navigate the area safely.

“We’ve noticed in past summers that some visitors aim to park as close to the beach as possible, even when town-centre car parks are full,” said a local police spokesperson.

Extra trains on May Day

Suggested alternatives are the Station Zee car park at Konterdamkaai, Oosteroever car park at Ankerstraat, and Mariakerke Strand car park at Northlaan. All are within walking distance of the beach or town centre and close to tram stops.

In Knokke-Heist, a new mobility campaign has been launched to help visitors find suitable parking spaces more efficiently. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion caused by drivers searching for parking. Additional police presence will be on hand to assist motorists.

To support the influx of visitors, Belgium’s national rail operator NMBS/STIB is running 26 extra trains to and from Ostend and Blankenberge on Friday 1 May.