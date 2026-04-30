Vooruit puts wealth tax back on the table

Vooruit's chairman Conner Rousseau pictured during a press conference of Flemish socialist party Vooruit. Credit: Belga

Conner Rousseau, president of the Flemish socialist party Vooruit, has called for the reintroduction of a “millionaires’ tax” during a speech on the eve of Labour Day.

Speaking on Thursday at the Royal Library in front of hundreds of supporters, Rousseau argued that such a measure is necessary to ensure that Belgium’s federal budget remains viable.

He described the tax as a contribution from a very small, privileged group, some of whom, he claimed, are in favour of such a measure themselves.

Rousseau criticised the current system, arguing that ordinary people are overburdened while a small minority contributes very little. He insisted that the proposed tax would reduce the financial burden on workers, increase their net income, and help get the country back on track.

However, the liberal MR party has already signalled that the government coalition agreement leaves little room for additional taxes.

Vooruit, the only left-wing party in the federal government, has taken pride in preserving Belgium’s automatic wage indexation system, a policy introduced a century ago by socialists and maintained despite recent adjustments to cap increases for higher salaries.

To further support the budget, Rousseau proposed a revamped formula for determining who qualifies for social benefits under the increased intervention status (BIM). The new approach would account for all sources of income as well as personal wealth, including real estate and investments.

Looking beyond the national budget, he also advocated for a stronger Europe that could independently control its future.

Earlier this year, Vooruit suggested limiting tax deductions for company cars to those manufactured in Europe.

On Thursday, Rousseau underscored his vision for a unique European future—powered by homegrown energy, industry, and technology.