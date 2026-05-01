Belgium to ban flavoured vapes amid sharp rise in vaping among young

Credit: Belga

Belgium will ban flavoured vapes from 1 September 2028. Only tobacco or neutral flavours will still be allowed. The decision was approved by the federal government on Thursday.

The measure, proposed by Health minister Frank Vandenbroucke, aims to reduce vaping among young people. Popular flavours such as bubblegum, cola and fruit will no longer be permitted in e-cigarettes.

Ministers say the sweet flavours make vaping more appealing to teenagers and can hide the health risks. Alongside nicotine, some devices have been found to contain harmful substances, including lead and tar.

Recent figures show a sharp rise in vaping among young people, with more than one in three aged 15 to 20 having tried an e-cigarette. The government believes removing flavours will make the products less attractive.

Vandenbroucke said the industry was targeting a new generation. He argued that flavourings disguise the dangers while exposing users to addictive and potentially toxic substances.

The decision follows advice from the Superior Health Council, which called for strict limits on vape flavours. A similar ban in the Netherlands has already shown results, with many users cutting down or quitting.

The delay until 2028 is due to required EU procedures and to give retailers time to clear existing stock. Officials say the move is an important step to protect young people’s health.

Perstablo, representing press, tobacco and gaming retailers, had already slammed the minister’s plan late last year. They argue that the measure could boost the illegal market and could have “disastrous consequences”.

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