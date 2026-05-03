Upcoming local elections in UK are set to reshape country's political landscape

A photograph taken on April 27, 2026 shows a party election poster for Britain's Conservative party in Frant, south-east England, ahead of the UK local elections on May 7. Analysts and lawmakers say Starmer faces his biggest moment of peril. Credit: AFP / Belga

Millions of voters in England, Wales, and Scotland will head to the polls on Thursday for local and legislative elections that could reshape the political landscape of the United Kingdom.

In England, over 5,000 seats in 136 local councils are up for grabs. Most of these councils are currently controlled by Labour, but polls suggest a sharp decline in support for the party, as well as for the Conservatives, traditionally the UK’s second-largest party. Emerging parties such as Nigel Farage’s far-right populist Reform UK and Zach Polanski’s Green Party are poised to capitalise on these losses, with eyes on the general elections in 2029.

Scottish voters will elect representatives to fill all 129 seats in the Holyrood parliament. Currently dominated by the pro-EU, centre-right Scottish National Party (SNP), which holds 60 seats, the SNP is expected to maintain its majority. Polls indicate Conservatives and Labour, holding 28 and 20 seats respectively, may see their representation drop below 20.

Reform UK could make a surprising breakthrough in Scotland for the first time, with projections estimating up to 20 seats, while the Greens and Liberal Democrats may play key roles as intermediary forces.

In Wales, the Senedd will expand from 60 to 96 seats. Labour, which currently holds 29 seats, risks losing its top position to rising contenders, including Reform UK and Plaid Cymru. The centre-left nationalist party Plaid Cymru, which advocates for Welsh independence, is expected to make substantial gains.

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