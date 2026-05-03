Sunken freighter to be lifted from river Scheldt

The salvage of the sunken Sola Gratia cargo ship carrying sand, is ongoing at the Royerssluis lock in the Antwerp harbor on Sunday 19 April 2026. In the night from Friday to Saturday the ship collided with a mooring post, the ship lost a significant amount of oil while sinking. Credit: Belga

The cargo ship Sola Gratia, which sank in mid-April near the Scheldt Bend, is set to be lifted from the water on Sunday afternoon despite bad weather, according to Dutch salvage company Multraship.

The operation is planned for 12:30 during low tide, the company confirmed. Earlier, the Department of Mobility and Public Works approved the removal of all sand the vessel had been carrying.

Divers have already attached lifting straps around the ship, and a tugboat is expected to assist in raising it.

The Sola Gratia sank after colliding with a mooring post in mid-April. Emergency service divers rescued two people from the water following the accident.

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