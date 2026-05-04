Electric car sales up by 23% in April

A traffic sign indicating a parking spot for an electric vehicle in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Sales of electric cars to private buyers in Belgium increased by 23% in April, driven by high fuel prices.

A total of 1,996 electric cars were purchased by private individuals last month, up from 1,618 in the same period last year.

The upward trend was also visible in March, with sales rising 19% to 2,182 vehicles.

Automotive federation Febiac attributed the surge to soaring fuel prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Affordable electric models introduced by manufacturers have also contributed to the shift.

Electric vehicles accounted for 37% of new car purchases in April. This figure includes company cars, which dominate overall sales.

In total, 37,802 new passenger cars were registered in Belgium during April—a slight drop of 10 vehicles compared to April 2025.

Febiac noted that strikes at postal service bpost disrupted licence plate deliveries to car dealerships, and had an impact on registrations.

BMW led the market last month with 3,792 vehicles sold, followed by Audi (3,298) and Volkswagen (3,087).