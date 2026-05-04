Flemish government reaches agreement on bottlenecks

A drinking water plan introduced by Environment Minister Jo Brouns, pictured above, was approved by the Government of Flanders on 4 May 2026. © Belga/JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

The Government of Flanders reached agreement on Monday evening on three key issues: a drinking water plan, budget adjustment, and energy measures.

The negotiations began on Monday afternoon and succeeded after two unsuccessful attempts.

The budget adjustment aims to make sure that this year’s finances stay on track. Requests for extra funds from several ministers were denied, according to the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA).

Inflation has pushed the deficit up by €320 million this year. To address this, the government decided to replace only one out of every three departing civil servants.

The drinking water plan, proposed by Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V), targets contamination caused by triazoles in West Flanders.

Agreement was also reached on measures introduced by Energy Minister Hans Bonte (Vooruit) to ease households' energy bills.