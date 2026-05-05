Overnight shooting in Jette, investigation launched

Credit: Belga

A shooting incident took place during the night from Monday to Tuesday in the municipality of Jette, the Brussels West Police Zone reported on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported by the local police zone, which covers Jette, Ganshoren, Koekelberg, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe.

"Our teams were called out at around 01:50 following reports of gunshots on Avenue Guillaume De Greef in Jette," said Martijn Baes, spokesperson for the local police zone. "On arrival, a patrol found several bullet holes in the entrance hall of a building. No one was injured."

The police set up a security zone and notified the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During the night, the federal police laboratory and a ballistics expert were dispatched to the scene. An investigation has been launched.