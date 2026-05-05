Belgium in Brief: The baby business

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Good afternoon and Happy Europe Day (part one) to those who celebrate.

It’s Katie Westwood back in your inbox today.

Our lead story concerns a controversial subject that is bound to elicit strong reactions.

Over the past couple of decades, surrogacy has become an increasingly common practice in many societies, providing a way for people who desperately want children to realise that dream.

Much of the time, we tend to focus on the surrogacy stories that give us comfort: the cases where women show remarkable generosity to childless friends and family members by carrying babies for them.

But as our contributor Tetiana Perstnova writes in her lucid and thought-provoking piece, that is just a small part of the modern-day surrogacy story.

In Belgium, there is a legal grey zone on the issue, and many hurdles remain in place for would-be parents. Some seek out other options overseas, where surrogate mothers are motivated not by altruism, but to escape poverty.

Tetiana examines the case of Georgia, a country which has become a global hub for surrogacy in recent years. She reveals some disturbing details about the realities of the surrogacy industry in Georgia, and gives important insights into the lives of the vulnerable young women at the centre of it all.

Staying on health-related matters, our health and social affairs reporter Rita Alves looks at the role of Belgium’s new sepsis coordinator, brought in to establish national measures to tackle the life-threatening condition.

Rita spoke to Ilse Malfait, a survivor of sepsis who had to have both her lower legs amputated. Malfait has been campaigning for years to implement a sepsis plan in Belgium, where more than 7,000 people die from the condition annually. Find out all about it here.

Elsewhere, Political Editor Maïthé Chini reports on the ‘Nor Project’, a new development coming to the North District of the capital. As Maïthé explains, four new towers might soon be looming over Brussels North station, bringing more offices, apartments and shops to the area. Read about the project and the public consultation here.

We know many of our readers are dedicated Europhiles, and this week you are spoilt for choice with ways to celebrate our great continent (and its bureaucracy). Reporter Eva Hilinski explains why one Europe Day simply wasn’t enough: 'Europe Day' is celebrated not once but twice this week – first today, on 5 May, and then on Saturday 9 May. Find out more here.

Finally, a reminder that there will be a strike next week. Rita Alves has got you covered with everything we know about the strike so far.

As ever, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

For now, a legal grey area in Belgium drives parents to seek other options, in countries that make surrogacy attractive to foreigners. Read more.

"Money laundering can only be combated seriously and effectively provided that banking institutions – without any privilege and regardless of the client's status – comply with their anti-money laundering obligations." Read more.

A national demonstration is set to disrupt several sectors across Belgium next week. What do we know so far? Read more.

Around 41,000 people are estimated to develop sepsis in Belgium every year, with around 7,675 people dying from the condition in the country yearly. Read more.

This week, the EU institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg welcome the public to celebrate not one, but two 'Europe Days'. Read more.

Two of the four towers will house apartments, while the other two will contain office space or other functions. Read more.

The display ban will remain in force: tobacco products must therefore still be kept out of sight. Read more.