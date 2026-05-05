Belgium's electricity prices among highest in Europe

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgian households pay the most for their electricity in Europe, after those in Ireland and Germany, according to figures from the European statistics agency Eurostat.

The average price of electricity in the European Union – including taxes and levies – rose slightly in the second half of 2025 to €28.96 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Households in Ireland pay the highest electricity prices (€40.42 per 100 kWh), followed by Germany (€38.69) and Belgium (€34.99).

The lowest prices are paid in Hungary (€10.82), Malta (€12.82) and Bulgaria (€13.55).

Below average for gas

When it comes to natural gas, however, Belgium is considerably cheaper than the European average, which stood at €12.28 per 100 kilowatt-hours in the second half of the year.

In Belgium, the gas price for households is €8.90 per kWh. Households in Sweden pay the most for natural gas (€20.92 per 100 kWh), followed by the Netherlands (€17.19) and Italy (€14.81).

The lowest prices are paid in Hungary (€3.40), Croatia (€5.43) and Romania (€5.66).

According to Eurostat, the fact that households in Belgium pay less for their natural gas than elsewhere is partly due to the lower proportion of taxes and levies.

In Belgium, this proportion stands at 16.5%. This is the lowest after Croatia and Greece. In the Netherlands, which tops the list, this proportion is almost 52%.