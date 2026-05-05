Guy Verhofstadt risks €240 fine for running red light

Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt in 2019. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A former Belgian Prime Minister and MEP, Guy Verhofstadt (73), had to appear before the Bruges Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of running a red light. The light had been red for almost half a minute.

Verhofstadt was caught on 27 April 2025 at a junction on Buiten Katelijnevest in Bruges at 22:48, when he ignored a red traffic light – which had already been red for nearly half a minute.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office took into account the defendant’s clean criminal record. In these circumstances, no specific penalty was sought. Verhofstadt faces a fine of at least €240 and a driving ban of at least eight days.

The defence noted that Verhofstadt was driving at barely 28 kilometres per hour. According to lawyer Christine Mussche, her client therefore did not cause a particularly dangerous situation.

"He was probably just distracted and admitted as much immediately," she said, highlighting Verhofstadt’s impeccable record.

She added, despite his age, he has never before had to appear before a magistrates’ court. For this reason, the lawyer sought a suspended sentence. “For him, a conviction would feel like a stain on his character.”

The verdict will be delivered on 19 May. The magistrate wishes first to study the defence’s written submissions.