Bruges' new art hall is ready for festive opening weekend

© bruskbrugge.be

BRUSK, Bruges’ new art hall, opens to the public this Friday with a weekend of celebrations.

The grand opening will feature BRUSK FEST, a festival with free performances, workshops, theatre, live music, and creative activities.

Around the Dijver area, visitors can explore demonstrations, a skatepark, a graffiti wall, and street acts.

At the nearby Arentshof, an open-air 360-degree stage will host concerts. Bar Brusk offers food and drinks, while live broadcasts by Radio 1, Radio 2, and Studio Brussel will add to the festivities. Younger visitors can join a Ketnet treasure hunt.

Inside BRUSK, there will be two exhibitions. ‘Breedbeeld’ showcases Bruges’ history from 900 to 1550, featuring artefacts from Musea Brugge’s collection, supplemented by significant pieces from other collections.

In contrast, the second exhibition highlights AI-driven art by Refik Anadol. Visitors will see dynamic, screen-based artworks culminating in a 10-metre multimedia installation that continuously transforms itself.

Additionally, the entrance hall features a massive 350-square-metre fresco by French artist Laure Prouvost titled ‘The Whispering Walls Rêve’.