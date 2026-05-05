Bel20 gains 1.64% on the heels of AB InBev surge

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The Brussels stock exchange saw one of its better days on Tuesday, with the Bel20 index rising 1.64% to 5,440.14 points, driven by heavyweight AB InBev.

AB InBev’s share price surged by 9.34% to close at €69.04. In the first quarter, the brewer sold 136.4 million hectolitres of beverages, a 0.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025, and its first growth in volumes in a while.

Revenue grew by 5.8% to $15.3 billion, while net profit jumped from just over $201 million to nearly $2.6 billion.

On the broader market, CMB.Tech performed strongly, gaining 3.87% to end at €12.88.

Titan posted a modest rise of 0.13%, closing at €45.70. The Greek cement company completed its acquisition of the US-based Keystone Cement, which operates in Pennsylvania.

Among index-listed stocks, Argenx recorded a loss, falling 0.85% to €678.60.

Biotalys, from the secondary market, dropped by 8.05%, closing at €2.74.

Barco declined 4.04% to €9.14. The technology firm cut a dividend of €0.55, benefiting Chairman Charles Beauduin, who had purchased €2.4 million worth of Barco shares through his company Titan Baratto in late April.