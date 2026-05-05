At least 21 Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to attend the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The death toll from Russian air strikes on eastern Ukraine has risen to 21, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media platform X.

The Russian military launched large-scale bombardments across eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 21 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Tuesday on social media platforn X.

At least 12 people were reported dead In Zaporizhia, while five fatalities were confirmed in Kramatorsk. Zelenskyy said four more deaths had been recorded in Dnipro.

Describing the attack in Zaporizhia as a “cynical terrorist assault,” the president revealed that seven people had been currently hospitalised. A total of 37 individuals were affected by the airstrikes.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of showing “no restraint in destroying human lives, ” He stated that the attack specifically targeted civilian infrastructure, with “no military justification whatsoever.” He added that such strikes on towns and villages occur daily, making it “essential” for Russia to be “forced to stop this war.”

Traditionally, Moscow observes a ceasefire on 9 May, marking its victory over Nazi Germany. Kyiv also announced a temporary ceasefire starting Tuesday night.

However, Zelenskyy dismissed these commitments as inadequate, advocating for a permanent cessation of conflict. “Not for a few hours, but forever,” he emphasized.