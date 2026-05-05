Brussels Courthouse loses Ruth Bader Ginsburg's effigy to Belgian collector

A man rides past a painting of the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

A contemporary crochet sculpture of late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was removed from Brussels’ Courthouse on 28 April after being sold to a private collector.

The jade-coloured artwork, created by artist Stephan Goldrajch with residents of Libramont, had been displayed for a year in the entrance hall of the historic courthouse. It was the first and, so far, the only bust of a female figure in the field of justice exhibited there.

With its relocation to the private collector’s museum, the courthouse now exclusively displays works featuring male legal figures.

In 2022, Libramont residents selected Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) as a symbol of courage and freedom for their community project. Led by Goldrajch and organised by the local cultural centre, residents from care homes and psychiatric facilities contributed by crocheting and knitting hundreds of 25cm wool squares. These were later assembled by the artist to form the aged face of the renowned judge.

The sale of the sculpture to a Belgian collector will help to fund similar artistic and social initiatives, Goldrajch explained.

Proceeds are being used to prepare a new project in collaboration with Bordet Hospital.

Over the past fortnight, cancer patients have begun learning to crochet white wool squares, which will be pieced together to create a giant teacup—a symbol of connection and hospitality.