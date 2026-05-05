Wallonia told to brace for 20 to 30 litres of rain per m2

Heavy rain in a garden, in Lierde. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

A rainfall zone will move over the southeast of Belgium overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday and may also reach the central regions, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced on Tuesday evening.

It could bring 20 to 30 litres of precipitation per square metre, the RMI warned.

The RMI has issued a yellow alert for the provinces of Hainaut, Liège, Luxembourg, and Namur. It will remain in effect until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

In contrast, the western areas of the country are expected to remain dry, the weather institute added.