Belgian foreign minister urges Israeli counterpart to 'stop making caricatures about Belgium'

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés), has urged his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, to stop making “caricatures” about Belgium and reiterated the independence of the judiciary.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office has requested that two men be brought before a criminal court following investigations into alleged illegal ritual circumcisions last year. The case originated from three raids conducted in May 2022 as part of a judicial inquiry.

The charges include intentional assault and battery against minors as well as practising medicine without a licence, sparking strong criticism from Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar, who labelled the situation a “shame” for Belgium.

Commenting on the matter, Prévot stated on Wednesday that the Belgian judiciary operates independently and makes decisions without political influence, regardless of agreement or disagreement with its rulings. He denounced the suggestion that Belgium seeks to undermine Jewish religious freedom as defamatory and stressed that this freedom is protected by the country’s constitution.

To address any misunderstandings, Prévot proposed a direct meeting with Sa’ar in Israel at a convenient time to discuss the issue further.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, joined the fray, urging the Belgian government to act “NOW” and warning that the country risks being perceived as antisemitic.

Prévot responded by urging restraint, calling White’s comments inappropriate and suggesting that such public criticism of Belgium’s legal procedures tarnishes its image. He asked rhetorically whether it would be acceptable for Belgium’s ambassador in Washington to act similarly.

The Belgian minister also pointed out that the judicial investigation stems from denunciations made by members of the Jewish community itself.