More West Flanders municipalities appeal against environmental permit for Ventilus

Message saying 'Never,' displayed in a field in Lichtervelde. For years, several municipalities have seen protests against the Ventilus project, a new high-voltage line in West Flanders. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

An increasing number of municipalities are lodging appeals against a permit issued for a new high-voltage power line in West Flanders

Last week, Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns granted a construction permit for the project.

The line, to be built in West Flanders by grid operator Elia, is intended to transport electricity generated by offshore wind farms to the mainland.

The high-voltage connection will span 82 kilometres from Zeebrugge to Avelgem, including 21 kms of overhead lines. While sections will run underground, the overhead lines have sparked significant concern in the region.

Local municipalities are calling for the entire line to be installed underground using direct current technology.

Many residents fear potential health risks from the overhead infrastructure.

A number of municipalities, including Ardooie, Lendelede, Ledegem, Roeselare, Harelbeke, Deerlijk, and Wingene have decided to appeal against the permit at the Council for Permit Disputes, according to Flemish legislator Bart Dochy.

Others, such as Izegem, Lichtervelde, Oostkamp, and Jabbeke, are likely to join the legal challenge, Dochy added.