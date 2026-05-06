Man caught with drugs after police chase risks over four years in jail

Credit: Belga

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for a prison sentence of four and a half years for a man caught transporting more than 100 kilogrammes of drugs.

The arrest followed a dramatic car chase that ended with the suspect jumping off a bridge and sustaining a severe ankle fracture. He was apprehended with the help of police dogs and a helicopter search.

The car, a Mercedes with French licence plates, was flagged for inspection by local police in Vilvoorde-Machelen on 7 July 2025. According to the prosecutor, the Mercedes was being escorted by a Renault Clio, which attempted to block the police from stopping the suspect.

Police pursued the Mercedes, which drove recklessly, endangering other road users. Even after the car suffered a tyre blowout, the driver continued driving erratically, spraying debris and making the vehicle difficult to control.

When the Mercedes finally stopped, the driver fled on foot, jumped off a bridge, and injured his ankle. Police went after the fugitive, aided by a helicopter and police dogs, and later found him hiding nearby.

Inside the Mercedes, officials discovered 10,000 LSD tabs, 45 kilogrammes of ketamine, 16 kilogrammes of MDMA, and 16 kilogrammes of methamphetamines.

Investigators revealed that the car had been in Belgium six times within the previous six months, while the Renault Clio had been spotted twice.

The suspect, already known in France for drug trafficking, reportedly had incriminating evidence on his mobile phone, including messages and images linked to illegal drugs.

The prosecutor has demanded four years in prison for drug transport and an additional six months for obstructing traffic during the chase.

The defence submitted a plea for a suspended sentence, highlighting the suspect’s role in caring for his mother and three minor sisters in France. His lawyer, Jean-Christophe De Block, emphasised that the suspect acknowledged transporting drugs but denied involvement in selling them.

He argued that there was no proof linking the suspect to prior sightings of the Mercedes in Belgium.

The defence also noted the suspect’s constructive efforts while in custody, including language courses in Dutch and English, and stated that he had remained gainfully employed in France, working in transportation and as a cashier.

The verdict is expected on 3 June.