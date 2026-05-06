STIB CEO to retire at the end of the year

MIVB-STIB ceo Brieuc de Meeûs. © BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Brieuc de Meeûs will retire as CEO of the Brussels public transport operator, STIB, at the end of this year, the organisation announced on Wednesday evening.

De Meeûs has been at the helm of STIB for 14 years. During his tenure, he oversaw significant growth in passenger numbers, modernised the transport fleet, and expanded services.

Currently, over one million people use STIB buses, trams, and metro services daily in Brussels.

The government’s selection process will determine De Meeûs’s successor, STIB confirmed.