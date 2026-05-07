French doctors found working in Belgium despite sexual assaults and misconduct

Illustrative image of a person in a waiting room. Credit: Belga

Several doctors convicted or struck off in France have continued working in Belgium, an investigation by De Tijd, Le Monde, France 2, and the OCCRP revealed on Thursday.

The investigation details how a French cardiologist convicted of sexual aggression against patients was able to continue practising in Belgian hospitals. The cardiologist obtained his qualification in Belgium in February 2024.

In February 2025, France formally alerted all other European countries that the cardiologist had been struck off the French medical register due to serious professional misconduct.

This alert was sent via the European Internal Market Information System (IMI). However, Belgian authorities reportedly seldom review IMI warnings, as previously highlighted by De Tijd.

Other cases include a French GP, banned for life from practising for inappropriate conduct with a patient, and a gynaecologist temporarily suspended in France after being held partly responsible for the death of a newborn.

Belgium has pledged to consult IMI more actively when issuing medical visas. Meanwhile, the Belgian Order of Doctors stated that “immediate action was taken” against the doctors identified during the investigation.

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