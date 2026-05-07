Flemish nationalists call on Vivaqua CEO to resign over unpaid water bills in Brussels

Vivaqua headquarters. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Regional Brussels MP Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA) has raised concerns about the sharp rise in unpaid bills at Vivaqua and is calling for new management.

The total amount of unpaid invoices has increased from nearly €29 million in 2011 to €73.5 million, according to recent figures. Vanden Borre has demanded the resignation of the general director, Laurence Bovy, and a thorough audit of the utility company’s operations by Belgium’s Court of Audit.

"Rates were recently raised due to the high level of outstanding bills, but there is still no efficient collection of unpaid invoices," said Vanden Borre.

"Without a new approach, honest payers may face even higher bills." He accused Bovy of overseeing mismanagement, describing Vivaqua’s operations as "a governance disgrace" plagued by financial mismanagement, billing issues, poorly maintained infrastructure, and a steep debt mountain.

As of late 2024, Vivaqua’s debt stood at €1.09 billion. The utility company also faces significant investments in its ageing sewer network. However, current tariff revenues are insufficient to fund the necessary upgrades, they claim, even if these works have already been underway for a while.

"The question is, who else can provide this money?" Vanden Borre questioned. "The Brussels Region and municipalities are already financially stretched and have no capacity to contribute further."

In addition to calling for new management, Vanden Borre reiterated his demand for a comprehensive performance audit by the Court of Audit. He stressed that this review must evaluate not only the company’s financial situation but also its debt collection policies and internal operations.

"Restoring trust requires putting things back in order," Vanden Borre stated. "This starts with new management, a thorough audit, and a debt collection strategy that works."

Vivaqua has yet to respond to the accusations put forward by the Flemish nationalist MP in Brussels.

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