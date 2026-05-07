Belgium in Brief: Blood and toil

Credit: Belga/Pexels

Good afternoon!

Katie Westwood here, back holding the pen on our Belgium in Brief newsletter.

The Belgian state is a fickle mistress, taking with one hand and giving with the other. Yesterday, we explained why the country has one of the highest tax rates in Europe. Today, we see some of the fruits of that policy, with the announcement that employees here will benefit earlier than expected from wage increases this year.

As Political Editor Maïthé Chini explains, most people’s wages will go up by 2% in July or August, just below the rate of inflation, to help them deal with the rising cost of living.

The wage indexation doesn’t just apply to public sector workers, but across the board – so not only will the state be dipping into its coffers to fund the increase, but so too will private companies. To paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, rejoice in that!

There are lots of creative euphemisms out there for our next topic. In Flanders, they might say de rode vlag hangt uit (the red flag is flying). In France, they say les Anglais ont débarqué (the English have landed). My personal favourite is the brutally evocative "shark week" favoured by Americans.

Yes, we’re talking about menstruation – specifically, the policy of menstrual leave. Women who suffer from debilitating periods are often forced to either work through the pain barrier or take sick leave instead, leading to calls for a specific leave allowance to be granted for those who have been diagnosed with conditions like endometriosis.

But critics have raised concerns that menstrual leave could exacerbate the discrimination against women in the workforce. Our Health and Social Affairs Reporter Rita Alves has looked into where Belgium's Federal Government stands on the matter. Read her report here.

Staying with the workplace, regular contributor Reza Farsi Madan looks at the jobs which are in highest demand across Belgium. According to Statbel, there were around 145,000 job openings recorded nationwide in late 2025. Reza gives an overview of the occupations that employers struggle to recruit for and comes up with some tips on how to break into these sectors.

Elsewhere, Brussels Times Magazine Editor Leo Cendrowicz gives his verdict on Medusa, an opera by Iain Bell which is being performed at La Monnaie until 19 May.

Leo was transfixed by the opera, which he describes as “visceral” and “beautiful”. He says it is “at once faithful to the myth and utterly unlike anything you have seen before”. Read his review here.

Finally, Aoife White gives her weekly rundown of fun activities to do this weekend with your kids – including the hotly-anticipated Moomin parade.

As ever, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

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The new wage forecast for June comes a month earlier than expected, with the salary rise expected in July or August. Read more.

Granting leave for workers who suffer from painful menstruation remains a divisive topic. Where does Belgium stand on the issue? Read more.

Belgium has around 145,000 job vacancies, yet many remain unfilled. Where are the real opportunities? Read more.

“I’m trying to create something that punches you in the stomach,” composer Iain Bell told The Brussels Times. Read more.

This is the big Brussels celebration weekend, with free live music and events dotted across the city - your only problem will be to choose what you go to. Read more.

The European Union’s Erasmus scheme is often cited as one of its biggest success stories. But what actually is Erasmus? Read more.

The viaduct of Groot-Bijgaarden on the Brussels outer ring will undergo repair work on a bridge joint from Monday, 18 May to Sunday, 7 June. Read more.