What to do in Brussels this weekend: 9 - 10 May

Credit: The Brussels Times

The grey clouds this week will continue to hang over Brussels for most of the weekend, but have no fear: the city has plenty of indoor activities to offer. Whatever you're up for, The Brussels Times has got you covered.

From art festivals to after-dark parties, exhibitions and Europe Day – here is what's on in Brussels this weekend.

Art, music and culture

Kunstenfestivaldesarts, various locations across Brussels, from Friday 8 May

Bringing together theatre, dance, performance art and experimental creations from around the globe, Kunstenfestivaldesarts is set to transform venues across the capital into a wide artistic playground. Opening weekend will include parties, live music and late-night performances.

This year's edition will feature performances by both established and emerging international artists, with productions unfolding in theatres, public spaces and cultural venues throughout the capital. Long celebrated for its daring and multilingual programme, the festival has become a staple of Brussels' culture calendar and a reflection of its international identity.

Find more information here.

Festival Bruxelles Babel, Centre Culturel Jacques Franck, until Sunday 10 May

To mark its 40th anniversary, the Brussels Babel Festival is allowing visitors to discover immersive worlds inspired by the 1980s – the theme of this 40th edition.

From the mysterious atmosphere inspired by Stranger Things to the retro games rooms with pinball machines and arcade cabinets, and the iconic figures, the photo and video trail offers a truly artistic and nostalgic journey through this era, complementing the world of the show.

Find more information here.

Little Shop of Horrors, Theatre Claude Volter, until Sunday 10 May

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Now, it is coming to a lovely little theatre in Brussels, with a capacity of 165 seats. No bad seats!

Satirically covering topics such as fame, fortune and the perils of appeasement, the play is a wild ride of awesome tunes, giant puppets, murder and mayhem. And remember: don’t feed the plants.

Find more information here.

Nightlife and after-dark culture

Repertório, Théâtre Les Tanneurs, Friday 8 to Sunday 10 May

Inspired by Brazilian baile funk culture, an alternative night out at Théâtre Les Tanneurs will feature Europe-based Afro-Brazilian DJs, live performances and bass-heavy electronic sets running until the early hours of the morning.

Organisers promise a high-energy atmosphere blending club culture and experimental music, an example of the eclectic Brussels nightlife scene that has increasingly helped cultivate a reputation for a hip city.

Find more information here.

Out and about

Kermesse d'Evere, Parvis du cimetière de Bruxelles, until Sunday 10 May

Fancy a fun-filled day out with friends or family? For the fifth year running, the forecourt of the Brussels cemetery in Evere transforms into a fairground this weekend.

From the classics treats – candyfloss, toffee apples, fries – to rides, trampolines, duck fishing, air rifle shooting – there is something for everyone, whatever their age.

Find more information here.

Europe Day, EU institutions in Brussels, Saturday 9 May

For many Brussels residents, Europe Day is one of the few occasions of the year that offers a sneak peek at the institutions shaping EU politics, while enjoying concerts, exhibitions, food stands and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Visitors will be able to step inside the European Parliament, Commission and Council buildings as the day offers a unique opportunity to discover the inner workings of the bloc while soaking up the distinctly cosmopolitan atmosphere that defines the neighbourhood.

Find more information here.