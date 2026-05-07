Elia halts work on high-voltage line after permit's suspension

Credit: Belga / Wim Demeulenaere

Grid operator Elia has halted the reconstruction of a damaged high-voltage line in Mechelen following the suspension of its environmental permit.

Elia paused the works immediately after the Council for Permit Disputes suspended the permit for rebuilding the line across Hombeek, Leest, and Heffen, which had been granted in late December 2025.

The line had sustained severe damage during a storm on 9 July 2024, with nine pylons collapsing across a stretch of about four kilometres.

Reconstruction began earlier this year with plans to restore the pylons to their original locations.

A group of local residents challenged the permit, arguing that the absence of an environmental impact assessment was unjustified. The council agreed and suspended the permit as a result.

Elia spokesperson Sarah Martens said the works have been stopped immediately in Leest. She added that the company will now analyse the ruling, explore its options, and consult with relevant stakeholders.

One of the nine pylons has been rebuilt, Elia confirmed, but only limited safety measures will continue in the area to prevent further damage.

The grid operator warned that long-term electricity supply in the region may be affected.

Currently, the Mechelen high-voltage station is powered through a temporary emergency line, but the permit for this line expires on 30 June 2028.