Brussels Government moves to make sure waste is collected

Waste collectors at work in Belgium. © Wikimedia Commons

The Brussels Secretary of State for Public Cleanliness, Audrey Henry, has announced that overdue waste collections will be organised “as soon as possible” after disruptions occurred in certain municipalities.

Ms Henry said she contacted the management of Brussels-Propreté and held discussions with trade unions on Thursday.

The aim was to identify “immediate solutions” to ensure continuity by replacing staff involved in waste collection, she said.

She emphasised that waste collection is not a secondary service, as it has a direct impact on public hygiene and quality of life. Brussels-Propreté, she noted, plays a vital role in the region.

According to the Secretary of State, steps are underway to guarantee continuity by enabling the replacement of staff serving the community in essential roles.

Simon De Beer, Councillor for Cleanliness in Forest, urged the regional government to allow the hiring of new operational staff to replace those retiring from Brussels-Propreté.

He said numerous collection rounds were missed on Wednesday evening and Thursday, leaving many streets in “a deplorable state.”